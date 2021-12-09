Telangana Sets New Record with 4.1 Crore Covid-19 Vaccinations; 50% People Fully Jabbed

In a rare distinction of sorts, Telangana has achieved a record as it surpassed the 4-crore mark of Covid doses administered across the state on Thursday. According to official reports, 94 per cent of people in the State got the first dose of vaccine and about 50 per cent got two doses of jabs.

The officials informed that the State has crossed the mark of 4,01,64,958 vaccine doses offered to its people.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar gave a pat to the officials of the health wing and other staff who have been involved in the inoculation drive.

The officials informed that 2,61,58,671 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,40,06,287 people got two doses.

The Chief Secretary extended thanks to Health Minister T Harish Rao and the health staff for the rare record of vaccine coverage in the state. He appreciated the health staff and Asha, ANMs and medical officers and those involved in the vaccination drive.

He said that the health officials and staff worked tirelessly under the leadership of Harish Rao for the vaccination drive. He also attributed this record to directions and continuous support by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

