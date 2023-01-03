Telangana Shocker: Man in Extramarital Affair Poisons Wife and 2 Children, Kills Self

In a shocking incident, a lecturer from Telangana state died by suicide after killing his wife and children by feeding them with poisonous substance. The incident took place in Gangadhara town of Karimnagar district, Telangana.

Going into the details, Vemula Srikanth of Gangadhara town has been working as a lecturer at a private college in Karimnagar. He married Mamatha and the couple was blessed with two children including five-year-old daughter Amulya and 20-month-old son Advaith.

Advaith died of vomiting and dysentery on November 16, 2022, and Amulya died of the same health problem on December 4. Creating more suspicion behind the two deaths, their mother Mamatha also died with the same complaint while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on December 18.

In the meantime, Srikanth collected huge amounts from the donors by posting the photographs of the hospitalized family members on social media including various WhatsApp groups with folded hands.

The relatives and friends of Srikanth suspected his role in the death of three family members within two months and registered a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police requested the government doctors at Karimnagar to conduct post-mortem of the three dead bodies where the doctors declared that there was poisonous substances in the bodies of the same nature. The police sent the blood samples of the three victims to a laboratory in Mumbai to get a detailed report of deaths.

Suspecting that his role will be revealed and become a culprit in the case once the report came from Mumbai, Srikanth committed suicide at his residence in Gangadhara and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

It is learnt that Srikanth had an extramarital affair with a woman in recent times and decided to eliminate his family members including his wife and two children in order to lead his life happily with his paramour. He initiated his cruel plan with his son Advaith by feeding him with poisonous substance almost 30 days back and admitted him to hospital by saying that his son has been suffering from a mysterious disease.

Srikanth applied the same plan to his daughter Amulya and his life partner Mamatha. But his master plan failed when his relatives and relatives suspected his role behind the death of three family members within two months time and filed a complaint with the police, where the doctors declared that three died after taking poisonous substance after conducting post mortem to the dead bodies.

Srikanth committed suicide by consuming the same poisonous substance after the police sent the blood samples of his family members to a laboratory in Mumbai in order to get a detailed report of the deaths. The cruelty of a family head towards his family members has sent shock waves across the Karimnagar district.

