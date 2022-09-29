Telangana: Statement Given by 3-Year-Old Leads to Arrest of Mother, Paramour in Her Father's Murder Case

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl’s statement led to the arrest of her mother and paramour in her father’s suspicious death case. Based on her statement, the Telangana police took the accused into custody.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, K Narayana Reddy, at a press conference held in Bhongir, Lakavath Komurelli and Lakhavath Bharathi, who belonged to Teetukunta Tanda of Hanmantha Puram village in Narmetta mandal of Jangaon district in Telangana, were married eight years back.

They are working as sanitation workers under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) limits and residing in the Namalgundu locality. They have three girl children. Out of the three, two girls have been staying at a hostel for scheduled tribes at Jangaon. The three-half-year-old younger daughter has been staying with her parents.

Meanwhile, Bharathi is in an extramarital affair with DJ operator Banoth Praveen (22) of Adavi Keshavapur in Jangaon district where she met him at a marriage function two years back. Suspicious about their illegal relationship, Komurelli came out of his house on the pretext of going to his native village on September 18. In the absence of her husband, Bharathi invited her paramour to her house during the night.

Komurelli who returned at the midnight quarreled with both Bharathi and Praveen. In the melee, Bharathi with the help of her paramour strangulated her husband to death with a chunni. They then took the body on a motorcycle where the three-half-year-old girl also traveled with them and abandoned the body on the roadside at Anantharam in Bhongir Mandal where the accused left the motorcycle at the same place in an attempt to create a scene that Komurelli died in an accident.

When the doctor who conducted a post-mortem on the body expressed doubts about the death, the police intensified their investigation. As part of their investigation, they talked to the three-half-year-old girl who revealed that her father was murdered by none other than her mother and her paramour. The accused Bharathi and Bhanoth Praveen were sent to remand.

