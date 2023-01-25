A techie couple from Telangana has turned farmers and scripted a success story in alternate crop farming by earning lakhs of rupees through horticulture. Karra Srikanth Reddy and Anusha Reddy, natives of Jangapally village in Telangana’s Karimnagar district have received recognition as model farmers at the national level for their contribution towards alternate crop farming.

Srikanth, who holds a bachelor’s degree in science and his wife Anusha an aeronautical engineer used to work in software companies in Hyderabad. They faced some problems during Corona pandemic and had to return to their native village and start working from home.

While back home, they thought of cultivating alternative crops on their five-acre land with modern farming methods on a full-time basis.

The duo started farming by cultivating flower crops including roses, marigolds, chrysanthemums, sunflowers, and lilies, each on an acre of land.

The couple adopted a mulching method of harvesting for the rose, chrysanthemum and marigold flower crops and providing water to the crops through the drip irrigation system.

They also installed electric bulbs to maintain the required temperature for the cultivation of the chrysanthemum crop.

Speaking to news 18 about their agriculture journey, the Reddy couple said they are very much interested in farming and started cultivating alternate crops at low cost using modern farming methods on an experimental basis.

“We received success in our first attempts and urged the farmers to come forward to cultivate alternate crops in a big way. The alternate crops will be useful in the financial growth of the farmers who provide food to the entire nation," they said.

Strictly following the instructions and guidelines given by the officials from the horticulture and agriculture departments, the couple is earning Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per day. They are also expecting to produce 10 quintals of Safflower seeds per acre. The market value of one quintal of Safflower seeds is between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000.

