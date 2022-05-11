Telangana TSSPDCL Recruitment Registration Process Opens, Apply for 1271 Posts

The registration process for the job application for various posts at Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) to begin on May 11, today. The TSSPDCL has invited applications for various posts such as, Assistant Engineer/Electrical, Sub-Engineer/Electrical, and Junior Lineman.

The notification for the same was released on May 9. The vacancy is for a total of 1271 vacant posts. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TSSPDCL - www.tssouthernpower.com.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Advertisement

Total - 1271 posts

Assistant engineer - 70 posts

Sub Engineer/Electrical - 201

Junior Lineman - 1000

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) and open the career page at www.tssouthernpower.com

Read | Indian Army Recruitment for 10th Pass: Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply

Step – 2 Now, look for the recruitment notification for the three posts of Assistant Engineer/Electrical, Sub-Engineer/Electrical, and Junior Lineman and click on the link.

Step – 3 Next, select apply online and open the application form.

Step – 4 Fill the details in the application form carefully and upload the required documents.

Step – 5 Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step – 6 Submit the application form.

Advertisement

Step – 7 Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

In order to be eligible to apply for the post of Junior Lineman, the candidates must have passed class 10 with ITI qualification in Electrical trade, wireman or two years of immediate vocational course in electrical trade from a recognized institution.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.