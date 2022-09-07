Telangana Woman Plots with Lover to Kill Husband, Arrested

The Nalgonda police have arrested a woman for plotting with her lover to kill her husband. While the woman and her lover have been arrested, the search for the body is still on.

Dharawat Ragya, 30, was a native of Lavudi thanda under the limits of Tungapahad gram panchayat in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district. He got married to Roja of Peddavoora Mandal in 2010. The couple had two children. The family lived in a rented house at Manikonda in Hyderabad. Ragya worked as a car driver.

According to police, Roja had an affair with her cousin, Lakhpati, a native of Gunangal Ellammathanda in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal. Ragya often fought with Roja over it. Soon, they hatched a plan to kill him, said police.

Lakhpati agreed to pay Rs 20 lakh to his friends Mansingh, Balaji of Buggathanda in Neredugomma mandal, to kill Ragya, said police.

On August 19, Lakpati, Roja, Mansingh and Balaji killed Ragya at the outskirts of Hyderabad after getting him drunk, said police. Later, they tied the body to iron rods and threw it in River Krishna near Kasarajapalli Pushkarghat, they added.

His parents approached police on August 21. The police then found that Roja often spoke to Lakpati. Based on their confession, the police have launched a search operation for the body, said Rayadurgam sub inspector Satish.

