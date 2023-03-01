A woman software techie-turned-honey entrepreneur from Telangana has been earning lakhs of rupees monthly and paving the way for more youngsters to self-employment. Considered as first Beekeeper in Telangana, Anusha belonged to the Nalgonda district.

She was working as a software engineer in a reputed company with a good package before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country when she left her job and became a horticulture entrepreneur after attending a training course on “Beekeeping for promotion of livelihood" organized by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Department of Horticulture deputy director Venkatarami Reddy told News18 that they are giving free training to youngsters like Anusha who are interested to venture into the honey business.

Empowered by learnings from the course, Anusha launched her own business by purchasing beehive boxes with an investment of Rs 20 lakh to produce honey.

Based on the seasons, she has been shifting the beehive boxes to various forest areas in Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Yacharam in Telangana State.

By doing so, she has been producing 600 Kg of honey monthly and earning Rs 3 lakh per month through its sales.

Now, Anusha has launched a honey brand ‘Bee Fresh’ with the tagline ‘Pure Honey – Made from real flowers’. She is supplying her produce via free deliveries across Hyderabad. She also supplies her products outside the city through a courier service.

Anusha has become a role model for many youngsters by producing annual honey production worth Rs 2 crore.

