Telangana Youngster Attracts Eyeballs by Making Magic Clay Lamps That Burn Continuously for 3 Days

Lokesh from Yendabetla village in Nagarkurnool Mandal in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana has been attracting many eyeballs with his expertise in making lamps with clay that consists of unique features.

According to him, the lamp is of first of its kind.

Lokesh underwent training in making pots, water filters and magic lamps using clay under Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of the Indian Government which seeks to empower and associate the marginalized potter’s community. Apart from all the clay items, he showed special interest in making magic lamp as it is of unique in nature.

The magic lamp that resembles with a small pot had two holes where one hole is to place the cotton wick and the other is to pour the oil. One has to reverse the lamp to pour the oil into it. Lokesh with his creativity made the magic lamp where the oil from the lamp will not be leaked though one makes it straight. Added with Lokesh’s innovative idea, the magic lamp has been attracting many.

Lokesh said that the oil storage capacity of the lamp is 250 ml and it will burn continuously for three days. It can be lit at the presiding deity in a temple as Akanda Deepam, where it will be available in the market at Rs.100 only. Lokesh said that there is a huge demand for the magic lamp where most of the people were in search of eco-friendly ones with unique features.

