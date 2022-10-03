Telangana’s Traditional Gollabhama Saree Features in UNESCO's List of Iconic Textile Crafts from India

After Ramappa temple made it to the list of World Heritage Sites of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Culture Organisation (UNESCO), adding another feather to the proud crown of Telangana, Gollabhama Sarees from Siddipet in the state has got a place in the UNESCO’s list of iconic textile crafts of the Indian Nation.

Termed to be a proud moment to the weavers from Siddipet and Dubbaka who have been weaving the Gollabhama sarees way back from the 1960s, the sarees took place in the report of the UNESCO titled ‘’Handmade for the 21st Century: Safeguarding Traditional Indian Textile" that listed the antiquities and folklores of the unique textile crafts in the country.

Including the popular Gollabhama sarees, as many as three items from the Telugu states got placed on the list of a report issued by UNESCO. Since the entry of the Jacquard weaving machine six years back the weavers have been putting more effort into making the Gollabhama sarees both in quality and quantity by maintaining the age-old-traditional handiwork without losing its shine and glory.

As many as 500 weavers have been getting livelihood by weaving the sarees and dupattas who are members of a total of 18 handloom cooperative societies in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Meanwhile, Telangana Finance Minister termed the recognition achieved by the Gollabhama sarees by UNESCO an honor to the weavers of the Siddipet who have been making the sarees for more than six decades. In a post on social media, the minister said that the State government has been encouraging the weavers and promoting the sarees by arranging an exclusive stall in the Golconda Handicrafts Showroom that has been run by the Textiles department.

