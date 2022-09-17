Temple Authority Likely To Take Final Call On Reopening of Ratna Bhandar At Jagannatha Puri On Sept 27

Shree Jagannatha Temple Authority (SJTA) will take the final call regarding the reopening of ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of Jagannatha Temple on September 27, said amicus curiae, NK Mohanty, on Saturday, after a meeting with Srimandir Development Administrator and ASI officials.

The move came after Odisha High Court had on August 24 ordered amicus curiae to submit an affidavit explaining the current status of Srimandir Jagamohan and Konark Surya temple following an inquiry.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, amicus curiae said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had sent a letter to the Srimandir administration on August 8 regarding the status of the Ratna Bhandar.

“There will be an important meeting on September 27 regarding Ratna Bhandar. The report will be submitted to the court by the end of this month including the status report of work ASI done in the temple," he said.

Cracks In Ratna Bhandar

Cracks were found on the walls of the Ratna Bhandar during an inspection in 2018 when a team comprising select priests and officials from the ASI unlocked the Ratna Bhandar (storehouse of ornaments).

Following the inspection of the structure, a confidential report was submitted to High Court regarding the inspection of Ratna Bhandar.

Regarding ASI’s letter, amicus curiae said the Archaeological Survey stated that the Ratna Bhandar is unsafe and needed repairs.

In the letter, ASI said its Technical Expert Committee had inspected the Ratna Bhandar from the outside as there was no access to the inner part. The committee observed that the plaster was weak in some places on the outer part of Ratna Bhandar. It said that the actual condition of the structure can only be determined when the structure is inspected from the inner side.

Amicus curiae Mohanty was part of the 17-member team that went to open the Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir on 4th April 2018, as per the direction of the Odisha High Court. At that time, the inner structure of Ratna Bhandar could not be opened because there was no key.

Now again, the ASI’s letter has drawn the state government’s attention to the matter.

Today’s meeting will be chaired by Gajapati Divay Singh Dev, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannatha Temple.

Shrimandir administrator said that whatever decision will be taken regarding the opening of Ratna Bhandar in the September 27 meeting will be informed to the state government.

