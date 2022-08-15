Tension in Karnataka’s Shivamogga over Veer Savarkar Poster, Cops Issue Prohibitory Orders

Shivamogga and Mangaluru, the two cities in Karnataka that have turned into communally sensitive areas, have once again hit the headlines.

This time, tension brewed over the poster of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar put up in both the spots by pro-Hindu groups.

On Monday, a row erupted in Shivamogga as a poster of Veer Savarkar was put up by right-wing groups at the Ameer Ahmed circle.

Pro-Hindu groups launched a protest when efforts were made to remove the poster.

The Shivamogga police have imposed prohibitory orders in the area to ensure peace during the Independence Day celebrations.

Advertisement

The incident comes days after a flex was mounted at Surathkal Junction in Mangaluru, naming it Veer Savarkar Circle.

The flex was removed as it was officially named Surathkal Junction by the Mangaluru City Corporation.

A proposal to name the circle was mooted by Mangaluru City North MLA Bharath Shetty in 2021 and is still awaiting approval from the government.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) filed a complaint with the police, stating it was “instigating in nature" and that until an official move is made, the SDPI is against the naming of the circle after Savarkar.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here