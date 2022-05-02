Tension in UP’s Chandauli as Alleged Gangster’s Daughter Dies During Police Raid, Another Injured

Tension prevailed in Manrajpur Village of Chandauli district overnight after a 21-year-old girl died during a police raid to nab her father and alleged gangster Kanhaiya Yadav. A police inspector was suspended and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The family has alleged that Nisha Yadav died of injuries sustained when the police “manhandled" her. Nisha’s sister also reportedly sustained injuries when she slit her wrists during the altercation with the police.

News agency ANI, however, quoted SP Ankur Aggarwal as saying that prima facie the death appears to be a case of suicide.

The District Magisterate of Chandauli, however, said the girl was allegedly “thrashed" the Sayedaraja SHO.

“The deceased was allegedly thrashed by SHO Saiyyedraja after which she died. The SHO was suspended and the process is underway to lodge FIR," DM Sanjeev Singh said.

The altercation started when Sayedaraja police reached the village on Sunday night to arrest history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav. But Yadav was reportedly not at home and soon an argument broke out between the police and Yadav’s family members. The argument soon turned into a tussle during which the 21-year-old died and her sister was injured.

The family has claimed that the police fled the scene leaving the girl’s body behind.

As news of the girl’s death spread in the village, angry locals gathered in huge numbers to block the Syedaraja Zamania highway and demanded that top police officials reach the spot. Two policemen were reportedly beaten by the protesters and vehicles vandalised. Top officials soon rushed to the spot with a heavy police presence.

While the Samajwadi Party leaders joined the protesting villagers, the family of the deceased girl refused to hand over the body for post-mortem. They finally relented after the intervention of senior officials, including IG Zone, SP and District Magistrate.

The post mortem was carried out at the district hospital and girl’s last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi on Monday amid heavy police deployment.

