Terror Attack on Rajouri Army Camp First Major Suicide Strike Post Pulwama in 2019

The terror attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday was one of first major suicide attacks since the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Yesterday’s attack took place at Pargal village in Darhal area, in which four soldiers were killed and two others injured. Security forces also gunned down two terrorists.

An initial investigations has shown that a tactical base of the army was chosen as a target to ensure more number of casualties. The alertness of army soldiers prevented the terrorists from gaining access to the post and they were neutralised before they could enter the base.

“The attack was carried out by two suicide attackers most likely belonging to a Pakistan-based terror outfit. The method of the attack was that they threw grenades at the sentry post around 5 am to enter the base," a source privy to the investigation told CNN-News18.

The sources said the terrorists also used armour-piercing bullets in order to penetrate bulletproof vests and patkas of soldiers. “The terrorists used armour-piercing bullets as they tried to gain access to the post with an aim to cause large number of casualties. Alert personnel, however, prevented the attackers from entering further inside and eliminated them. The entire operation lasted for 15 minutes," the sources added.

Sources further said the terrorists chose Jammu division to carry out the attack as the region had witnessed peace for almost a decade and was on the path of development. They added that one of the reasons Pakistan-based terror outfits were keen to revive terrorism in Jammu region was because recently local residents had helped security forces arrest two terrorists and handed them over to police.

Sources also said overall, the “anti-India" narrative propagated by Pakistan was rapidly losing steam and the region had returned to normalcy. They added that the identity of the two terrorists involved in the attack was yet to be ascertained.

“Their identity is not known yet, there are no claimants to the bodies. Pakistan-based terror organisations behind the attack are not claiming responsibility as they want to show that this attack is by India-based terror organisations," sources said, adding timely action by troops prevented maximum impact desired by the perpetrators.

It was difficult to neutralise suicide attackers without causing damage, sources said. “Due to excellent junior leadership, immediate action was taken to prevent ingress into camp that would have proven catastrophic. Sound tactical drill resulted in the entire post swinging into action and immediately neutralising the terrorists," the source added.

Suicide attacks in India - A timeline

Pulwama: February 14, 2019

A CRPF convoy was attacked by one JeM suicide bomber. A total of 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The attack spawned anti-Kashmir sentiment in the rest of India. This was followed by the Balakot air strikes while Pakistan was put on the ‘grey list’ of the FATF.

Uri: 18 September, 2016

The attack on brigade headquarters was carried out by four Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide attackers early in the morning around 5. The terrorists threw grenades at security posts and got access. A gun battle lasted for six hours, and 19 soldiers were killed. The attackers used four AK47 rifles with UBGL, five hand grenades and nine UBGL grenades. The impact of the attack was cancellation of PIA flights, while the SAARC summit was postponed. Pakistani artistes were banned from the Indian film industry. India retaliated by conducting military surgical strikes across the Line of Control.

