Gangster-Terror Nexus Case: NIA Raids 20 Locations Across States on Info Given By Lawrence Bishnoi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting raids at 20 spots across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab in connection to the gangster-terror nexus case. The raids followed after probing six gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tajpuria.

The six gangsters had named several others during questioning and the NIA hunt is on to find them. The raids have been specifically conducted at houses, other spots linked to gangsters, who were named during the NIA questioning.

The gangsters, who are on this NIA list, reportedly had reliable contacts in other countries. The agency has got to know that there is a lot of terror funding in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bawana gang.

The central agency had got information about the ISI and gangster nexus after questioning several criminals, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) so far. The agency is also trying to find out how the gangsters are involved in carrying out anti-state activities.

The NIA was granted custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for 10 days by a Delhi court on November 24. While taking custody, the NIA told the court that they required his custody in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder probe.

When asked by the court what the locus of the agency was with the Moose Wala case, the NIA said, “material is coming in from Pakistan, people like Moose Wala are targets. Investigation on the larger aspect is being carried out. Links are being searched."

Raids Conducted On October 17

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had carried out searches at multiple locations in various states across northern India in an ongoing case against gangs and their nexus with terror groups, sources said.

Based on specific inputs, NIA teams in coordination with state police carried out these raids at certain locations of the gangsters in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and NCR, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Similar, searches were conducted last month (September) at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and NCR.

“The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors etc., had created a widespread scare among the people. These gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large," the NIA had said earlier.

