Terror Group of 37 ‘Qualified Jobless Youths’ Threatens Bomb Attacks in ‘Protest’ against Unemployment

The Meghalaya police are investigating an email sent by a ‘terror group’ of 37 “qualified jobless youths" called ‘Lawei ba Phyrnai’, which threatens to plant a series of bomb attacks targeting educational institutions every week from May 1 as a mark of protest against the issue rising unemployment problem in the state.

State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said, “Police are already on the job."

“Investigation is on, police are doing their duty, so let’s see," he said, while denying having any report on this from the investigating agencies.

A letter, sent via email to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, said, “Our first target is the MBOSE building. Next will be St. Anthony’s school and college where I passed from. And even NEHU where I received my diploma. And yes we will keep planting bombs till you and your Government come up with a solution to employ every single Meghalayan out there."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.