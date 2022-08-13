Terrorist Bitta Karate's Wife Among Four J&K Govt Employees Sacked in Crackdown on Terror Ecosystem

In a major crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration against the terror ecosystem, four government employees, including the wife of terrorist Bitta Karate, were sacked on Saturday.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the employees, including Bitta Karate’s wife and a Scientist-D at Kashmir University, were dismissed from service for terror links.

“Assabah Arzoomand Khan, wife of top JKLF terrorist Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is a 2011 batch JKAS officer, Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist-D is working with Kashmir University, Majid Hussain Qadri, Sr. Asst Professor, Kashmir University and Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager IT, JKEDI were removed by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India" sources said.

Sources said that on top of the list is Assabah, wife of Bitta Karate, a 2011 batch JKAS officer and a ‘diehard secessionist’ having deep ties with terrorist outfits and ISI. “She came into the spotlight during Karate’s trial. Assabah first got a job in Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology-Kashmir in 2003. Her appointment was allegedly backdoor and appeared to have been managed by someone in the administration" sources said.

Advertisement

They revealed that it has come to light that between 2003 and 2007, she was absent from work for months together but no action was taken against her.

“Finally, she was sacked in August 2007. During her absence from work, Assabah travelled to Germany, UK, Helsinki, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Investigation has revealed that she was working as a cash mule for JKLF and while departure was through airports, her arrival in India was mostly through road route of Nepal and Bangladesh," the sources said.

The funds that Assabah was couriering to India were pumped in to carry out terror activities.

Advertisement

Syed Abdul Mueed, working as IT Manager at the JKEDI (J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute), is the son of self-styled Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin. Mueed was suspiciously appointed in 2012 as an IT consultant on contractual basis by circumventing the rules.

“At least three members of the selection panel comprised officers known to be terror sympathisers. His contractual position was subsequently converted into a permanent one," sources said.

No mandatory CID verification was done in Mueed’s case. Since the time of his appointment in 2013 to 2019, at least three terror attacks were executed in and around the JKEDI complex in Pampore.

Advertisement

“Several security force personnel had lost their lives. Mueed played a crucial role in these attacks by giving targets and logistics," sources alleged. He has also been indoctrinating young boys and girls coming to JKEDI to start their own enterprise.

It is interesting to note that Salahuddin’s other two sons — Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf — were also inducted in the government system in the 2000s in brazen violation of norms while circumventing the vetting process. Both were sacked later and are now in jail, facing trial.

Advertisement

Another name in the list, Muheet Ahmad Bhat, was at the post of Scientist D in the department of computer sciences of Kashmir University.

“Muheet was executive member of Kashmir University Teachers Association from 2017 to 2019 and its president from 2017 to 2019. He played a key role in organising student protests and street protests in 2016 in which hundreds had died and thousands were injured. As a member of KUTA, Muheet distributed KUTA funds to stone-pelters and some families of terrorists," sources said.

Advertisement

They added that in January 2018, Muheet provided financial assistance to families of LeT terrorists. He also arranged funds to pay to the families of terrorists killed by security forces.

KUTA had carefully avoided its registration as a society to avoid audit scanner yet continued to use banking channels. Muheet is considered a key aide who radicalised students and carried out Pakistani propaganda in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Majid Hussain Qadri was a hard-core terrorist of LeT but, before that, he was a student of MBA in Kashmir University in 2001.

Sources said Majid came in contact with two Pakistani LeT terrorists in August 2001 and became the terror outfit’s points-person for Kashmir University for radicalisation and recruitment.

In 2002, he was tasked to act as arms courier for terrorists. A year later, he was assigned the position of spokesperson of LeT and continued in this role till his arrest in June 2004. A sniper rifle was also recovered from him. He was detained under PSA for two years and subsequently acquitted by the court. Sources said between 2002 and 2004, till his arrest, Majid was also able to execute four terror attacks by providing logistical support to terrorists.

Sources said Majid was acquitted because of failure of investigation and prosecution. In March 2007, he was appointed as contractual lecturer in Kashmir University. His recruitment case was never sent to the CID for character verification.

He was appointed assistant professor in Kashmir University in 2010 and was last working as assistant professor in Department of Management Studies.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here