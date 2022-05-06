Terrorist Killed in Encounter During Search Operation in J&K's Anantnag

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire so far, a terrorist was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.