Terrorist Waliullah Khan Gets Death: All about the Blasts that Rocked Varanasi 16 Years Ago

Terrorist Waliullah Khan, convicted in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case, was sentenced to death and life imprisonment by a Ghaziabad court on Monday.

Here’s all you need to know about Khan and his role:

THE BLASTS: MARCH 7, 2006

At 6.15 pm: The first blast took place inside the Sankat Mochan temple in the Lanka police station.

At 6.30 pm: A bomb exploded outside the first-class retiring room at Varanasi cantonment railway station.

At least 20 people died and over 100 were injured in the blasts.

A cooker bomb was also found near the railings of a railway crossing in Dashashwamedh Police Station on the same day.

Lawyers in Varanasi had refused to plead the case. The Allahabad High Court had transferred the case to the Ghaziabad district court.

In all three cases, 121 witnesses were produced before the court.

VARANASI SHAKEN TO THE CORE

The blasts shook Varanasi, a sacred place for Hindus and one of the world’s oldest living cities, to the core.

Shivraj Patil, then Home Minister, had visited Varanasi the same night, along with Sonia Gandhi, following the blasts.

Manmohan Singh, India’s then Prime Minister at the time, had denounced the bombings and urged calm. Security was beefed up at all temples in New Delhi.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was then the UP Chief Minister, claimed that UP Police killed one of the suspected involved in the bombing, who turned out to be a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and was a member of the Lashkar-e Taiba, and police were on the lookout for him in relation to the 2005 Delhi blasts.

LINK TO BANGLADESH OUTFIT

Khan was a resident of Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

In April 2006, the special task force investigating the blasts claimed that Khan was linked to a terrorist outfit in Bangladesh Harkat-ul-jehad Al Islami and was the mastermind behind the blasts.

Khan, a mufti, faced trial in three cases, which included six cases registered at Lanka and Dashashwamedh police stations and the Government Railway Police precinct in Varanasi.

District Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha convicted Khan in two cases lodged under Indian Penal Code’s sections of murder, attempt to murder and mutilation and under the Explosives Act, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma told PTI.

He was acquitted in the cooker bomb case due to inadequate evidence.

(With Agency Inputs)

