Terrorists Fire Upon Kashmiri Pandit Shopkeeper in J&K's Shopian – 4th Attack in Last 24 Hours

In what can be touted as the 4th attack in 24 hours, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was fired at by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening.

The man, identified as Bal Krishnan of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. Following the attack, the victim was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Officials said Army and police personnel rushed to the village on receiving the information about the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper.

In a separate incident, two non-local laborers were shot at and injured by terrorists in the Lajoora area on Monday afternoon. The injured individuals were identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar.

A CRPF jawan was killed, another injured in the main city centre of Maisuma in Srinagar on Monday. The two CRPF men, who received bullet injuries, were shifted to a nearby hospital.

This incident was however preceded by an attack on two non-local laborers from Punjab who were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama’s Nowpora area.

The incidents reported within 24 hours come at a time when the Valley is witnessing a peak tourism boom. Thousands of tourists are visiting the Valley every day. On March 28, a record 90 flights touched down in the Valley to drop off and pick up tourists mostly.

Last year, militants had carried out a spate of fatal attacks on non-local laborers, mostly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Orissa and West Bengal.

Several incidents of civilian killings and attacks on policemen and politicians have been reported in the Kashmir Valley for the last few months. The police have said militants from The Resistance Front have been carrying out targeted killings with an aim to disrupt peace in the region.

