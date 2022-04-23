'Terrorists in My Bathroom': After Jammu Encounter, Local Man Recounts Horrifying Moments to News18

It is a sehri Ansar Ahmed and his family won’t forget in a hurry. At 3:30 am on Friday, when Ansar’s wife, and daughters, aged 7 and 9, were preparing for the morning meal of Ramzan, shots rang out near their house. The glass of their windows shattered and loud explosions were heard.

Ansar was next door at his father’s house. The only suggestion he could give his scared family when they called was to leave the kitchen area, which was damaged, and move to the bedroom on the backside of the house. Soon that room was bullet-riddled too.

Breaking in

The two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists tried entering the house and, finding all entry points locked, hid in the bathroom in the courtyard. Live bullets were strewn around the bathroom when News18 visited the spot. The air conditioner was riddled with bullets and the entire area was covered with shattered glass. Neighbouring houses too had borne the impact of the blasts that were triggered when police destroyed the suicide vests that the terrorists were wearing.

“We didn’t know they were hiding in these bathrooms. We don’t usually use them. My family is still terrified. Look at my house…it is damaged everywhere," Ansar told News18.

Recovered from the terrorists were AK series rifles, pistols, grenades, chocolates, dates, and paracetamol tablets with Urdu markings. Police suspect these were JeM terrorists on a suicide mission.

“The kind of suicide vests, expensive-made in Poland and made in Vietnam, medicines, etc, that these terrorists were carrying…looks like it was Jaish. Similar equipment and modus operandi were found in the Bann toll plaza encounter…there too Jaish terrorists were involved," additional director general of police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh told News18.

Drones as eyes

Police relied on fixed-wing drones to detect the hiding spot of the two terrorists. As per the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the encounter began after the terrorists hurled grenades from an under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) at a Jammu and Kashmir police checkpoint and then at about 4.25am at a bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties, near Chaddha Camp in Jammu. As the forces retaliated the terrorists, who were firing from the terrace of a house, went inside the Jalalabad locality and took refuge.

Security personnel then flew a fixed-wing drone over the area and used thermal imaging technology to detect where the retaliatory firing was coming from. After a five-hour-long encounter, the two terrorists were eliminated.

