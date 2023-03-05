Home » News » India » Thane Couple Booked for Neighbour's Murder; Fought With Victim Over Slippers Near Door

A couple in Maharashtra's Thane has been booked for murder after their neighbour died of injuries he sustained in a fight over placement of slippers near door

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 15:03 IST

Thane, India

The couple and victim fought often accusing one another of placing slippers close to each other's door. (Image for representation)
The couple and victim fought often accusing one another of placing slippers close to each other's door. (Image for representation)

While quarrels with neighbours are not uncommon, getting killed over the same surely is. In Maharashtra’s Thane, a couple has been booked for murder of their neighbour over a petty issue of placing slippers close to door.

A woman has been arrested in Thane’s Naya Nagar in connection with the matter, while her husband is on the run.

According to police, the couple allegedly killed their neighbour over opposition to placing of slippers near the door.

The couple and victim fought often accusing one another of placing slippers close to each other’s door and one such argument led to fisticuffs on Saturday night, Naya Nagar police station inspector Jilani Sayed was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The victim, identified as Afsar Khatri, died of injuries sustained in the fight, police said.

The woman has been arrested, while her husband fled the scene, the police officer said adding that they have been charged with murder.

