Thane Man Arrested for Attacking Cattle Shed, Killing Buffalos

With the arrest of a 20-year-old man, police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case of an attack on a buffalo shed and killing of seven animals at Bhiwandi in the district.

On May 15, between 1.30 and 5.30 am some unidentified persons attacked the cattle shed located in the Nizampra police station limits and killed seven buffalos, said Divisional Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Pawar here.

Acting on a tip-off, Fazal Hussein Rafique Ahmed Qureshi was arrested on Friday night, he said.

Qureshi and the cattle owner had a financial dispute, and to teach him a lesson, the accused attacked the cattle shed, the official said.

A court remanded the accused in police custody till May 24. Further probe is on, Pawar said.

