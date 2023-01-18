'That is Not Cricket': Gavaskar Lashes Out at Ishan for a Hit-wicket Appeal After Dislodging Bails - WATCH

Shubman Gill’s double ton stole the show in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. But besides his stupendous knock, the wicketkeepers dislodging bails became one of the major talking points. Hardik Pandya’s dismissal already put the umpiring under the scanner. It was clearly visible in the replay that the stumps were disturbed by Tom Latham’s gloves. But still, the all-rounder was given out by third umpire Anantha Padmanabhan.

A few deliveries later, the bails fell off again and the on-field umpires had to refer to the third umpire only to find out that Gill hadn’t hit the wickets but it was Latham again whose gloves clipped the bails off.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI Latest Updates

In the second innings, when New Zealand were chasing 350, a similar incident happened but this time, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hogged the limelight. Probably taking a cue from the New Zealand captain, Ishan was trying to give Latham a taste of his own medicine.

During the 16th over, the Black Caps skipper defended a Kuldeep Yadav delivery when Ishan made an appeal. Going by the books, the on-field umpires had to go to the TV umpire to check for a hit-wicket. After taking a look at the replay, it was found out that Latham was safe but it was Ishan Kishan who cheekily dislodged the bails.

The India wicketkeeper-batter was caught on camera giggling over the entire episode but former captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating at the moment, didn’t like the youngster’s act.

“’That is not on, That is not cricket," Gavaskar was heard saying on air. Murali Karthik opined that t Ishan shouldn’t have appealed if he did it just for fun.

Advertisement

Earlier, Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary duties during the Indian innings, seemed unconvinced by Hardik Pandya being given out.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shardul Thakur Sacrifices His Wicket for Shubman Gill’s Double Century - WATCH

“Oh, it’s been given out! Daryl Mitchell should be happy. Should really be happy, because that, if you take a look again as to where the keeper’s gloves are, where the ball is as it passes the stumps, it looked as if the ball was at least an inch, inch-and-a-half above the stumps.

Advertisement

“Ball clearly looks to be above the bail. You can see as it goes past into the gloves, there’s no red light, it’s only after that. There you go. From that angle, you can see that the gloves are closer to the bails than the ball," Shastri had said on air.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here