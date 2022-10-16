'That's Not Really Me', Says Jaishankar When Asked About His Assertive Stance on India's Foreign Policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a two-day official trip to Egypt for his first bilateral visit, interacted with the Indian community in Cairo on Saturday.

During the interaction, Jaishankar was asked about his assertive stance in upholding India’s foreign policy positions. “I don’t think I am being assertive," he replied.

“What often happens, to be very honest with you, is you end up in situations where others try to pressurise you or push you, in a sense, leaving you with no choice but to express your view with a certain degree of forcefulness.

“I still believe that at the end of the day it’s important to explain yourself…at times there is a lack of fairness in which your position is portrayed. I don’t think we should let that pass. We are not doing justice to ourselves if we do that," the minister said.

Advertisement

“So I know sometimes it ends up in a certain way. That’s really not me. It’s the context you can say. But as a country, it is important for us to be clear in the projection of our interests, to be articulate and explaining why we are taking the position what we are doing," Jaishankar said.

The seasoned diplomat, who has been at the forefront to explain India’s decision of continuing to buy cheaper oil from Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, has been known for his straightforward comments.

Speaking about his interaction with the community in Cairo, the minister on Twitter said, “Glad to meet with the Indian community in Egypt. Thanked them for advancing our national interests and shaping our image in the region."

“Apprised them about advances in our traditionally strong ties. And new opportunities in trade & investments, connectivity, education, health and many other domains," he added. “Also spoke on the transformational changes underway in our nation where aspirations are becoming achievable rights."

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here