‘The Boss Is Always Right!,’ Replies Minister of State to Union Railway Minister

The boss is always right! Yes, this is what Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh replied when Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw answered correctly to her question on social media platform, Twitter. It all started when Darshana Jardosh shared a photo on her Twitter handle and asked followers to ‘Guess the place?’ Taking note of her tweet, Ashwini Vaishnaw responded and identified the place as Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. He also used a smiling emoji.

But the banter didn’t end here.

Darshana Jardosh, a Lok Sabha MP from Surat in Gujarat, replied back and wrote: “The boss is always right!". Soon, Twitter users had a field day with few sharing photos of the same spot, and some replying with smiley emoji.

This is the photo that Darshana Jardosh tweeted and asked followers to identify.

Located at Raisina Road, New Delhi, Rail Bhawan is the headquarters of the Indian Railways.

Vaishnaw, Member of Rajya Sabha from Odisha, was appointed the Minister of Railways in July last year. In addition, Darshana Jardosh and Raosaheb Patil Danve, Lok Sabha MP from Jalna in Maharashtra, were appointed as the Ministers of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Days after taking charge, Jardosh had shared an image of her with Vaishnaw taken on the ‘Selfie Point’ at Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station.

Indian Railways recently reached another milestone after it breached the 1400 MT Freight Loading mark in financial year 2021-22. The Originating Freight Loading of Indian Railways for the FY 2021-22 stood at 1418.1 MT (provisional) which is 15% more than the previous best set in FY 2020-21 at 1233.2 MT. The incremental loading of 185 MT has been led primarily by coal with 111 MT growth, followed by cement at 17.2 MT and balance other goods at 15 MT.

The start of rail service between India and Nepal is another milestone that the railway achieved recently. On April 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated the rail service between the two countries operating from Jaynagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Janakpur.

Recently the Konkan Railway Corporation said it has completed electrification on its entire 741-kilometre route between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka. So far national transporter has completed electrification of 80% of Broad Gauge Route 80% in FY 2021-22.

