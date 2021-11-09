The 'Encyclopedia of Forest': Meet Tulasi Gowda, the Barefoot Padma Awardee

A 72-year-old tribal woman named Tulasi Gowda, an environmentalist from Karnataka was conferred the Padma Shri award on Monday. Barefoot and dressed in traditional attire, Gowda received India’s fourth-highest civilian award from President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Gowda belongs to the Halakki indigenous tribe in Karnataka. She grew up in a poor and disadvantaged family and remained devoid of formal education. However, with her vast knowledge of plants, herbs, and trees, in 2021, she is known as the ‘Encyclopedia of Forest’.

Grown-up in a forest area, Gowda was keen on knowing about trees and plants ever since she was a child. She has planted and nurtured thousands of trees. And also joined the forest department as a temporary volunteer. Here, Gowda’s dedication, knowledge, and the quest for preservation were acknowledged. She was later offered a permanent job in the department.

Today, even at the age of 72, Gowda continues to nurture plants and share her vast knowledge with the younger generation to promote the importance of environmental conservation.

