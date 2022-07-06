The Family Mann: Punjab CM to Marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur in in Chandigarh on Thursday; Kejriwal to Attend

It’s wedding bells again for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to sources, the chief minister will marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a modest and private affair in Chandigarh.

This will be his second wedding. Mann was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur and got separated about six years ago.

Sources say Dr Gurpreet Kaur was chosen by Mann’s mother, Harpal Kaur, and sister, Manpreet Kaur, who played a visible role in Mann’s campaign and were the only family members by his side when the Aam Aadmi Party declared him the CM face for Punjab.

Sources also indicate that Harpal Kaur nurtured the hope that Mann will remarry some day.

Advertisement

Apart from close family members, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in Chandigarh to attend the occasion. At 10:15 am, Kejriwal will land in Chandigarh and will reach the chief minister’s residence at 11 am. From 11 am to 3 pm, Kejriwal will be at the CM’s residence and will leave for Delhi at 3:30 pm.

Mann’s ex-wife Inderpreet and their two children — Seerat and Dilshan — stay in the USA.

Mann’s kids had flown down to Punjab to attend their father’s oath-taking ceremony in March earlier this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.