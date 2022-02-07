The Jhiri Village in Madhya Pradesh Where Everyone Speaks Only in Sanskrit

The Jhiri village, situated nearly 45 km away from Rajgarh district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh, has established a unique identity in the country. The reason? Well, every person living in this village talks only in Sanskrit. The people here have fully adopted the Sanskrit language. Verses have been written in Sanskrit on the walls of the houses of the village. People start their day with Namo-Namah and not with Good Morning.

Social worker Vimala Tiwari started teaching Sanskrit in 2002. Gradually, the people of the village started growing closer to the ancient language, and today, the entire village speaks fluent Sanskrit.

Women, farmers and labourers also talk to each other in Sanskrit in Jhiri village, which has a population of about 1000 residents.

The villagers say that the Sanskrit language sounds good to them. There is a sense of familiarity with Sanskrit. Daughters of the village who have got married in other places are also teaching Sanskrit there.

The villagers hope that their tradition of speaking Sanskrit will continue for years to come. They hope that they will continue to save the language of Sanskrit.

The names of the houses of Jhiri village are also in Sanskrit. Sanskrit Graham is written outside many houses. The elders of the village are teaching Sanskrit to the children by asking them to gather either in the temple or chaupal. Not just that, women sing songs in the Sanskrit language on the occasion of marriage and other occasions.

The village has also become a talking point among the tourists who come to Madhya Pradesh. The villagers greet them with full enthusiasm.

