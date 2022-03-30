The Kashmir Files: 31 Yrs After Admitting to Killing '30-40 Kashmiri Pandits', Bitta Karate's Case in Court

After 31 years, Srinagar sessions court is set to hear the murder trial of Bitta Karate, accused of killing nearly 42 Kashmiri Pandits during militancy in 1990. The hearing will commence at 10:30 am on Wednesday after victim Satish Tickoo’s family moved the court.

Several victims and their families, who have suffered during the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit’s exodus, have come forward to narrate their ordeal after the release of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. The role of Bitta Karate or Farooq Ahmed Dar is played Chinmay Mandlekar in the movie, who had admitted to killing “more than 20" Kashmiri Pandits or “maybe more than 30-40" in 1990.

The murder trial of Karate has been moved of the family members of victim Satish Tickoo through advocate Utsav Bains and supported by activist Vikas Raina. Tickoo was a local businessman and a close friend Dar. In the 1991 interview on camera, Karate said, “Satish Kumar Tickoo was the first person I killed. I got the orders from the above to kill him. He was a Hindu boy."

He has been roaming around freely for years, and heads the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), the outfit that led the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits. He reportedly led the genocide in 1990s and was considered as the number-one hitman of the JKLF till he was arrested in June 1990.

