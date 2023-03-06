The ‘Low’ Code: Akal Takht Upset, Pak Handlers to Launch Amritpal in New Role, Intel Sources tell News18

Pakistani handlers of Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh, 29, have asked him to maintain a low profile after the February 24 Ajnala incident, wherein the holy book was used as a shield to seek the release of his aide accused of kidnapping, according to top intelligence sources.

Acting on the handlers’ directions, Singh is keeping himself busy with social work, said intel sources.

Sources close to Singh say this is an attempt to launch him in a different role as the Akal Takht is upset with him.

WHAT HAPPENED ON FEB 24?

The supporters of the radical preacher and Waris Punjab De chief, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar city, demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released. Singh and his supporters had brought a vehicle carrying a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib for holding “amrit sanchar" (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station. A few policemen were injured during the clash, according to officials.

A case was registered against Singh and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

The following day, a court in Ajnala ordered discharge from custody of Lovepreet. A Punjab police DSP moved an application before the court for releasing Lovepreet from custody and from discharging him on the grounds that he was not involved in the said case and not present at the time of commission of offence.

PROBE COMMITTEE

On February 27, the Akal Takht constituted a committee to probe the validity of taking Guru Granth Sahib to Ajnala police station. The report is expected in the next 10 days.

After the formation of this committee, Pakistan’s Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) has asked him to maintain a low profile, so that he is not barred from any activity which will make him useless for them, said sources.

The Takht feels Singh took shelter of Guru Granth Sahib for violence. CNN-News18 had earlier reported how the top leadership had refuted Singh’s claims of going under the “leadership of Guru Granth Sahib".

Sikh leaders also said that taking Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahab to the Ajnala Police station was a bad idea. “We appreciate police for not using water canons or lathicharge."

The arrest of a close aide of Singh was a personal fight and taking the Holy book was absolutely wrong and against Sikhism, they feel.

They reportedly said the Khalistan movement is “going into wrong hands and we are fighting among ourselves".

WHO IS AMRITPAL SINGH?

Singh is the chief of the separatist Khalistani pressure group, ‘Waris Punjab De’, which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

He is trying to establish himself as Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale 2.0. Bhindranwale, a leading figure of the Khalistan movement, was killed on June 6, 1984 in Operation Blue Star between the Khalistani terrorists and the Indian Army. He also styles himself as Bhindranwale and wears a turban, the traditional Sikh robes and carries other Sikh symbols with him.

He is back in Punjab after 10 years and is moving from village to village in Punjab to promote his separatist agenda and talking about freedom, Sikhi, and against the establishment. Security agencies are keeping a watch on him.

Singh also issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

