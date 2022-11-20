The Man on Mission Mangaluru Blast: Shariq Was Arrested in 2020 Pro-Terror Graffiti Case | Exclusive

In less than 24 hours after the Mangaluru pressure cooker explosion in an autorickshaw, the Karnataka police have identified the passenger — the man behind the “act of terror".

The accused, Mohammed Shariq, was directly involved in a pro-terror graffiti case in Mangaluru in November 2020.

Confirming the identity of the accused, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood exclusively told News18 that Shariq had travelled to several parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore. “We were on the lookout for him since the August 15 violence. He went to places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Coimbatore, where he assumed a new identity, got a new SIM card, and later returned to Mysuru to rent a house to go ahead with his plan," DGP Sood told News18 exclusively on Sunday.

The police are looking for the people he could have met in TN and Kerala. They are also probing whether these contacts provided Shariq with the technical knowledge, reading material and explosives for the Mangaluru blast.

‘WAS PLANNING A SERIES OF LOW-INTENSITY ATTACKS’

Originally from Shivamogga’s Teerthahalli, Shariq was highly influenced by the Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) and could have been in touch with a few of their handlers, police officials confirmed. He has been on the path of Islamic radicalisation and the police have recovered ‘jihadi’ material, both text and videos, from Shariq’s phone that they say he used to radicalise himself and others.

His newly rented house in Mysuru, which was raided, had a large stock of explosive material, considerable quantities of sulphur, potassium nitrate and aluminum powder, which are used to ignite and intensify the explosion. Nuts, bolts, nails, and various containers that could be used to fill and detonate were also found at Shariq’s residence, which he had moved into just two months ago, said police.

“He had been practising making low-intensity homemade bombs at his Mysuru residence. We have recovered enough evidence from him and two of his associates to prove that he was planning a series of low-intensity attacks over the next few months," said an officer close to the investigation.

Shariq’s connection with last month’s Coimbatore cylinder blast accused Mubin Jamesha, who died in the explosion near a temple, is also being probed by the Karnataka police. The Tamil Nadu and Karnataka police are in touch with each other and are sharing vital information required in investigating both blast cases.

GRAFFITI CASE: ‘HIGHLY RADICALISED, INFLUENCED BY LET’

On November 27, 2020, a day after the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, the Mangaluru police rushed to an apartment complex in Kadri, where they found graffiti sympathising with the LeT on the compound wall.

“Do not force us to invite Lashkar-E-Taiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvadis #LashkariZindabad," the message on the wall read.

A month later, after a thorough investigation, the Mangaluru police arrested Mohammed Shariq and Mazz Muneer Ahmed. At the time, Shariq was working as a salesperson at a cloth store owned by his father in Teerthahalli, while Mazz Muneer, a third-year engineering student, worked for an online food delivery company.

“Shariq was the man who wrote that graffiti and is highly radicalised. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He has been on our radar since the Shivamogga violence," Sood told News18.

‘AFTER SHIVAMOGGA VIOLENCE, FLED TO TN, POSED AS HUTAGI’

Shariq’s involvement was suspected in the Shivamogga violence which broke out on August 15, said police. A flex/poster of Veer Savarkar was tied to a high-mast lightpole at the Ameer Ahmed circle in the city, when another group claimed they wanted to put up a picture of Tipu Sultan at the same place. Tensions rose between the groups leading to the stabbing of a person. The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the violent crowds and arrested four men in connection with the stabbing. The Shivamogga police were looking for Shariq, but he managed to escape.

“This is when he travelled to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and assumed a new identity, Premraj Hutagi. He later used this same identity to rent the house in Mysuru, which we raided," Sood explained.

