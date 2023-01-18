Home » News » India » The Names of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Twins Are...

The Names of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Twins Are...

Isha Ambani and the twins got a grand welcome on their return to Mumbai on December 24, 2022

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 20:50 IST

New Delhi, India

(From left) Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Swati Piramal and Ajay Piramal pose during their wedding reception. (News18 File)
(From left) Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Swati Piramal and Ajay Piramal pose during their wedding reception. (News18 File)

Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal’s son, welcomed twins on November 19, 2022.

While the baby girl is named Aadiyashakti, the baby boy is named Krishna. They got a grand welcome on their return to Mumbai on December 24, 2022.

“We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. We seek your blessings and good wishes…in this most important phase of their life," a statement had read.

The couple got married at Ambani’s Altamount Road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on December 12, 2018.

The high-profile wedding saw former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state and first-lady Hillary Clinton, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, then Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ratan Tata, the Bachchans, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, among guests.

Isha and Anand got engaged in September 2018 at Lake Como in Italy after which their lavish pre-wedding festivities began with pomp and show in Udaipur, attracting the creme de la creme of Bollywood and several bigwigs from the world of politics, business and sports.

At the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited in August this year, Mukesh Ambani introduced Isha Ambani as the leader of Reliance Retail business.

Ambanis have three children — twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.

The ‘Gol Dhana’ or engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila, will be held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.

first published: January 18, 2023, 20:31 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 20:50 IST
