The Safe Highlands of Kaziranga: Mechanism to Mitigate Floods And Devastation in Rhino Heartland

While 26 districts of Assam are now reeling under the first spate of the year, the famous Kaziranga National Park is yet to face the fury.

Often deemed the “essential bane" for the national park and its flora and fauna, floods have been a perennial cause of concern for the prized animals and the park authorities.

The forest department has devised a novel flood mitigation mechanism to protect the one-horned rhinos along with other fauna of the world heritage park from the inundating waters.

The Assam forest department has built around 40 highlands for providing shelter to animals in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of the state due to the ongoing floods, informed state minister for environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya.

Advertisement

These new highlands have been designed scientifically with provision for adequate grass and plants yielding fruits such as elephant apple and Indian gooseberry.

Kaziranga National Park, a world heritage site famous for its wildlife especially the one-horned rhinoceros, loses hundreds of animals to annual floods triggered by heavy monsoon. In many instances, the animals get killed by speeding vehicles plying on the national highway 37 bisecting the park while trying to cross to the other side, or by the poachers who find the floods as the most convenient opportunity to hunt distressed rhinos. 12 rhinos among 151 animals were killed in Kaziranga due to floods in 2020 whereas 24 animals including a rhino were killed in the 2021 floods.

Advertisement

Suklabaidya said that the department is fully prepared for the floods and the eventualities this time.

“We have successfully completed the construction of around 40 highlands for tackling the prevailing flood situations in Kaziranga and other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries," he added.

The minister said that the forest officials are working round the clock in view of the flood situation and are operating in close tandem with officials of the Kaziranga National Park for ensuring the safety of the animals. “More than 25 boats are kept ready for the rescue of animals in Kaziranga," he said.

Advertisement

Presently, there are a total of 144 man-made highlands in the park. Thirty-three of them were constructed in 2019 and 111 in 1990. However, they are not enough to house all the animals in the park during annual floods, forcing them to move out and take shelter in the adjoining Karbi Hills by crossing the national highway.

Unlike the hog deer which cross to the other side, the rhinos and buffalos don’t prefer moving out of the park and, therefore, it becomes all the more important to provide them shelter. Though the highlands are not a permanent solution, they are useful.

Advertisement

“We have built an 8.5-km-long road cum highland for providing shelter to animals during floods and for patrolling," said Jatin Sharma, KNPTR director.

In 2020, the Centre gave the nod to the Assam government’s proposal to build a 32-km-long artificial highland inside the park for sheltering animals from the annual floods. It will start from the Kaziranga forest range and stretch up to the Biswanath forest range in the park.

Advertisement

The annual floods are a necessary evil for the ecosystem of the Kaziranga National Park, which comprises forests, wetlands, and grasslands. They flush out aquatic plants and other weeds that cause damage to the park’s ecosystem.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit the worst flood-affected Dima Hasao district on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.