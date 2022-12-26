The Way of Shimla's Water: Sukhu's First Big Move is Rs 450 Cr Plan to Quench Capital's Summer Thirst

In of its first major moves, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh is trying to resolve an embarrassing problem — the state’s capital and ‘queen of the hills’ Shimla running out of drinking water every summer.

The new Congress government now plans to hand over the capital’s water supply to a private operator in an effort towards ensuring 24×7 water supply to every household by decentralised service delivery through an autonomous and professional institution. It invited a global bid for the task two days ago. The cost of the project will be Rs 450 crore.

Shimla’s Water Crisis

Shimla has a water crisis throughout the year, which gets acute in the summer when tourists throng it. Last summer, it virtually ran out of drinking water. Water is supplied to the city on intermittent basis; once in two days. The supply hours are limited to 1.5 hours.

The per capita water supply is 110 lpcd (liter per capita per day) as against the norm of 135 lpcd. “The service delivery levels are lagging the benchmarks set up by Government of India," the document says.

“Shimla is presently dependent on surface water sources like springs, nallahs and streams for its water supply. The existing water supply is not sufficient to meet current demand. In addition, high water losses also lead to lower lpcd and irregular water supply," the document adds.

Population Increase

As per the 2011 Census, the population of Shimla city is 1.69 lakh, population of neighbouring Kufri, Shoghi and Ghanahatti is 12,550, 12,417 and 10,715 , respectively, and the population in additional Shimla planning area is 33,928.

All these areas have experienced rapid population growth, with Shimla at a decadal population growth rate of 18.9% between 2001 and 2011. Around 78% of the water connections in Shimla are domestic, while around 12% are commercial.

“The water loss in distribution system, has huge financial impact as the cost of water production is very high. Further, the billing cycle is long. Although the demand for water supply is increasing, the availability of water at sources is decreasing," the document adds.

The New Project

The new project is titled ‘implementation of continuous pressurized water supply in Shimla’ and the objectives are “ensuring universal coverage of water and sanitation to every household, 24×7 supply of water and accountability and responsiveness to citizens".

A private operator will be granted an exclusive right and power to take over the existing water distribution network and undertake civil works for designing and laying water distribution networks. This will involve a start-up period of nine months, transition period for four years and three months, and sustaining period for 10 years.

Topographical surveys and investigations will be carried out and GIS Mapping of all water supply assets will be done by the private operator along with hydraulic modelling of the Transmission Mains System, the document says.

Consumer surveys, creation of consumer database and Billing of Service Area will also be done by the private operator. The operator will later operate and maintain the Project Facilities and issue and deliver bills for water charges to all the customers as well as undertake meter reading for consumers.

The user charges will be collected by the municipal authority of Shimla.

