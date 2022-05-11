Theft Complaint by Accused Leads to Mysuru Healer’s Murder in 2019, Killed for ‘Secret Medicine’: Police

Police claimed to have unearthed a gruesome two-year-old kidnap-murder of a “traditional healer" from Mysuru, who was allegedly abducted for his secret medicine. A theft complaint by the main accused in April led to the crime he had committed in 2019, police said.

Police identified the main accused as Shibin Ashraf of xxx. According to them, in August 2019, Ashraf and his aides abducted a traditional healer identified as Shaba Sheriff from Mysuru. The accused tortured him for over a year to know the secret behind one of his medicines so that he could market it, police added.

Malappuram superintendent of police Sujith Das said the incident came to light when they were investigating a theft complaint lodged on April 24. Ashraf, the main accused, had lodged a complaint that seven persons from Wayanad had stolen his laptop, mobile and Rs 7.5 lakh, Das added.

Police identified the accused in the theft case as Noushad, who had recently poured petrol over himself in front of the state secretariat stating that Ashraf was threatening him. Das said Noushad had then said he had information as well as digital evidence of a murder committed by Ashraf.

Das further said police from Nilambur probed the matter, and that was when the murder was unearthed along with its chilling details.

Police said Ashraf abducted Sheriff in August 2019, following which the healer’s family lodged a missing complaint at a local police station in Mysuru. Sheriff was brought to Ashraf’s house in Nilambur and confined to a room on the first floor, police added. They said Ashraf, his wife and child lived on the ground floor.

One day back in October 2020, when he was being tortured for information about his medicine, Sheriff collapsed and died, Das said. The accused used knives and a wooden block to chop up his body in the bathroom and then put the pieces into plastic bags and disposed of them in a river, the SP added.

Police have also arrested Noushad and two others identified as Shahabuddin and Nishad. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

