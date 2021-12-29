Thengoda Gram Panchayat in Nashik Adopts 18 Girls Orphaned Due to Corona, Natural Calamities

The Thengoda Gram Panchayat in the Nashik district has adopted 18 girls who have lost their fathers or mothers in Corona and natural calamities and are suffering from poverty. All these girls are in the age group of less than a year up to 10 years.

Gram Panchayat will deposit Rs 500 in the account of these girls every month. After 12 years, these girls will get Rs 7.20 lakh each. Thengoda is the first gram panchayat in the State to implement such a scheme.

The money will be deposited in the account regularly for 12 years. The post office account will accumulate Rs 72,000 each in 12 years. During this period, the money will increase 10 times with compound interest and, after 12 years, each beneficiary will get Rs 7,20,000.

Advertisement

“We all are worried about the future of the girls. The Gram Panchayat intends to give the benefit of this scheme to other destitute girls in the village in the future," said Narayan Nikam, Sarpanch of Thengoda.

Gram Panchayat makes sure that this scheme will not close in the future. A resolution was tabled at the Gram Panchayat monthly meeting, which was unanimously approved and made sure that even if a new Gram Panchayat executive comes, this scheme cannot be closed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.