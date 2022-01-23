There Are 'Red Lines', Defiance of Int'l Law Can't Be Ignored: German Envoy on Russia-Ukraine Row

Amid China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea, German envoy to India Walter Lindner on Saturday said his country does not turn a blind eye to any behaviour that does not respect international law. Speaking about the Ukraine-Russia stand-off, he made it clear that there would be consequences in the event of "more aggressions." Speaking at the same online interaction with journalists here, Commander Tilo Kalski, the captain of the German Navy frigate 'Bayern' which docked in Mumbai on Friday, said India and Germany will further intensify their military cooperation.

On growing concerns about a possible Russian military action against Ukraine, Ambassador Lindner said, Our point of view in Ukraine is clear that there are red lines if there are more aggressions (then) there would be consequences." The Indian Ocean Region has been witnessing increasing Chinese assertiveness, especially in the South China Sea. In 2020, Germany unveiled its policy guidelines on the Indo-Pacific.The guidelines are not directed against any nation. They are inclusive. But, of course, between the lineswe don't turn a blind eye on the behaviour which would threaten the respect for international law. We are in favour of a respect for rules-based order, the envoy said in response to a question.

China is a partner when it comes to tackling challenges like global warming and also an economic competitor and "systemic rival," he said.It has a different system of government, while "we are a democratic system like India and many other countries, Lindner said.

On India-Germany military cooperation, the envoy said, Naval cooperation will be intensified….after a long time, this is the first harbour visit in India by a German navy warship. This is already an expression of intensifying the relationship. Bayern's visit to India and high-level visit of its Navy chief is a start point of intensifying cooperation," he added.

Commander Kalski, meanwhile, also said the German Air Force will take part in exercises in the Indo-Pacific.The frigate Bayern arrived here after spending nearly seven months in the Indo-Pacific.

