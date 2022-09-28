‘There is so Much that I Recall…’: PM Modi Remembers Lata Mangeshkar on Her 93rd Birth Anniversary

LATA MANGESHKAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary. “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons," PM Modi tweeted.

Advertisement

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February this year. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 before she succumbed to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

Later in the day, Modi will virtually inaugurate an intersection in Ayodhya named after the legendary singer on the occasion of her 93rd birth anniversary. The intersection, ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha’, at the banks of the Saryu river has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore, the officials said.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lag Ja Gale to Ajib Dastan, Iconic songs by the Nightingale of India

A 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high veena weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection, they said. The intersection will be a great attraction for tourists and music lovers. It is the first place in the country where such a giant musical instrument has been installed, they added.

Mangeshkar used to wish Modi on Raksha Bandhan every year and had expressed anguish when she couldn’t send Rakhi to him because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Intersection Named After Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya on Wednesday

After she passed away, Modi’s website highlighted the "special bond" between him and Lata Mangeshkar and noted that the legendary singer had in 2013 said she prays to God to see him as India’s prime minister. "Lata Didi had immense affection for Prime Minister Modi," the write up on the website stated. Noting that both shared the same birthday month, it said she used to affectionately call him ’Narendra Bhai’.

Advertisement

In 2013, when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, he was invited by her and her family to inaugurate a super-speciality hospital in Pune which was built in memory of her late father Deenanath Mangeshkar. "During the event, Lata Didi had said, ’I pray to God that we see Narendra Bhai as PM’. Lata Didi had said this much before 2014 elections," it stated, sharing a video clip of the event.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here