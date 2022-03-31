These Humsafar Express Trains Are Soon Going To Have a Revised Timetable

Changes are being made in the timetable of Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express being operated by the Indian Railways. Passengers who plan to travel on this train are advised to collect all related information in advance to not face any difficulties in the future. According to the Northern Railway spokesperson, the timings of the Sealdah-Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Humsafar Express will be changed due to operational reasons.

Train No. 22317 Sealdah – Jammu Humsafar Express will leave Sealdah at 1.10 pm from April 18 and will reach Jammu at 11.05 pm instead of 11.30 pm the next day. In the return direction, the Humsafar Express will leave Jammu at 7.20 am instead of 7.25 am from April 20 and will reach Sealdah at 5:30 am the next day. En route, the train will stop at Asansol Junction, Dhanbad, Gaya Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantonment and Ludhiana stations in both the directions.

Apart from this, the timing of 22986 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Udaipur City Humsafar Express will also be revised from April 3 onwards at Jaipur station by Northern Railways. The 22986 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Udaipur City Humsafar Express will reach Jaipur at 8.30 pm instead of 8.40 pm. From Jaipur, this train will leave at 8.40 pm instead of 8.50 pm. This superfast Humsafar express takes 12 hours, 15 minutes to cover the distance of 732 kilometers between Delhi and Udaipur.

