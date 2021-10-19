These Indian Railways Express Trains to Run as Superfast; Check Full List Here

In a substantial revamp of the rail network and the trains, the South-Central Railway has issued a press release mentioning that the Railways will convert a few Express Trains to Superfast Express and promote some passenger trains to Express trains. Along with the conversion, the Railway department has also devised a new timetable that contains new trains and changes in timings, routes, and terminals.

According to the press release, the changes made have come into force from October 1, and the passengers can check the new status and specifications of their respective trains through IRCTC’s next-generation e-ticketing portal. In addition, the passengers can also make use of the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or physically approach the station manager of the concerned railway station.

>Find below the trains that have been promoted from Express Trains to Superfast Express:

Advertisement

Old Train No. - From-To New Special Superfast - Train No.

17025/17026 Secunderabad - Manuguru Exp 02745/02746

17213/17214 Narasapur - NagarsolExp 02713/02714

17605/17606 Kacheguda - Mangaluru CentralExp 02777/02778

17017/17018 Secunderabad -RajkotExp 02755/02756

17203/17204 Kakinada Town-BhavnagarExp 02699/02700

17037/17038 Secunderabad-Hisar 02789/02790

The South-Central Railways have converted a total of 22 passenger trains and have now given them the status of Express trains. These include trains that start from some prominent places such as Hyderabad Deccan, Aurangabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Raichur.

Moreover, the average speed of the trains has increased as a total of 673 trains out of the total 872 trains under the South-Central Indian Railways have been sped up to align with the change in routes and timings. The statement also contains the change of terminals of some trains to ease the journey for passengers travelling with Indian railways.

Indian Railways has been working towards making the journey of its passengers safe and easy and is aiding the tourism industry in all ways possible. Recently, the IRCTC had announced the introduction of special trains bound for special journeys such as the five north-eastern states and the Ramayana journey, under the Dekho Apna Desh Initiative.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.