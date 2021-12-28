These Two Bihar Bound Trains to Have Reserved Berths For Women Passengers

Indian Railways has decided to reserve berths for women passengers in two Bihar bound trains. It has been decided to reserve a few berths in every coach of Vikramshila Superfast Express and Bhagalpur Garib Rath train. Berths in each coach of these long distance trains will be reserved for women passengers, across all three classes, according to the railway authorities.

The new reservation of seats for women, in the trains connecting Delhi with Patna and Bhagalpur cities of Bihar, is expected to be implemented from January next year. Earlier, the Indian Railways had implemented reservation of berths for women in a few trains including Rajdhani, Humsafar Express and Duronto Superfast trains. This facility for the safety and security of women passengers will soon be available in trains leaving from Bhagalpur for Surat, Dadar and other cities.

As per railway officials, 6 berths in sleeper class, 4-5 berths in third AC and 3-4 berths in second AC coaches will be reserved for women.

Earlier, railways had started ‘Meri Saheli’ campaign, aimed for awareness and safety of women passengers. Under this, Indian Railways reserved lower berths for men above 60 years of age and women above 45 years of age. The step was taken for the convenience of elderly passengers. Railway authorities are also preparing to implement this facility in all long distance trains as well.

