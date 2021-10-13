'They Have Learnt Their Lesson': What Aryan Khan's Lawyer Told Court During Bail Hearing | 5 Points

No drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan, and he is not involved in the sale or purchase of any illegal substances, his lawyer argued in the Special Court during the hearing of his bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. He said ‘they’ had learnt their lesson, arguing that in many countries these substances had been legalised, and that the accused should not be treated this way.

LIVE Updates: Charge of International Drug Trafficking Being Dumped ‘Casually’ on Aryan Khan, Says His Counsel

Amit Desai, arguing for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, also argued that illicit international drug trafficking accusations were being dumped on Aryan. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has opposed Aryan’s bail plea, who was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs.

>Main Points of Argument from Aryan Khan’s Counsel:

• Amit Desai, arguing for Aryan Khan, said the incident began on 2 October for his client. “He, having been invited for a party on the cruise ship, by a person named Prateek Gaba, who hasn’t been arrested. As we were in the process of checking in, we were accosted by the NCB."

• Desai said the first fact relevant for Aryan Khan is that no recovery was made from him. “When it comes to the secret information of use, sale and consumption, that was not Aryan Khan," he said.

• His lawyer said said neither ecstacy, cash, or MD was recovered from him. “He didn’t have cash to buy, nothing to sell. Only the three persons seem to have been arrested that afternoon. Though the recovery is much, I am arguing why his custody is no longer relevant. They are doing a good job by arresting many, but that doesn’t give them the right to hold on to those who are not related," he said.

• Desai said illicit international drug trafficking accusations were being dumped on Aryan Khan. “We don’t expect NCB to use it casually. See if you can even remotely suggest that this boy is involved in illicit trafficking. As per SC, this is absurd and false," he said.

• He said no sale, no purchase, no export or transhipment had taken place with regards to his client. “Illicit trafficking is punishable under which section? 27A. The Panchnama doesn’t even talk of international trafficking. 27A was never invoked because they knew that Mr khan has not been involved in illicit trafficking," he said, adding that his client was arrested only for 20B, 27 r/w 35. “There is no possession, sale, purchase. I don’t know how 20B can be applied," he said. “They are not peddlers, drug traffickers. This isn’t the way they should be treated. In many countries, these substances are legal. Let us not penalise these people. They have learnt their lesson," Desai said.

