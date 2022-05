'They Loitered Around, We Wanted Them to Study': Boys in UP Madrasa 'Chained Up' at Behest of Parents

After uproar over two boys ‘chained up’ in a madrasa, police has discovered their parents had asked the teacher to do so as they would ‘run away’ from the school and loiter, said a report.

Hours after a viral video on social media showed two boys in chains inside a madrasa in Gosainganj, police rushed to the madrasa. However, they discovered that the parents of the two had themselves asked the madrasa teacher to chain them as they use to run away, IANS said in a report.

ACP Gosainganj Swati Chaudhary told reporters that the boys, both aged 12, had earlier ran away from the madrasa and were picking up wrong habits.

Hence, their parents had asked the teacher to keep them in chains.

“The parents of the children have given in writing to us that they don’t want any action against the madrasa teacher. They added that they wanted their children to invest their time in studies," ACP Gosainganj said.

The mother of one of the boys told reporters, “No person in our family has ever gone to school. We wanted our son to go to school and study, but he had other plans, and indulged in wrong habits. Hence, we instructed the teacher to take strict action to keep him in school."

Another senior police officer said that they were seeking legal opinion on possible action against the parents for the act.

With IANS inputs

