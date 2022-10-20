'Want to Sit in AC But with Blanket, Will Exercise But Drive Down to Gym': Modi's Note to 'Pro-planet' Indians

Stressing that “climate change goes beyond policy making", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday explained how using air conditioners and going to nearby gyms are leading to more energy consumption.

“Some of us prefer to keep our ACs switched on at 16 or 18 degrees and then use a blanket too. With each dropping temperature, the consumption of energy increases. We should try and keep the air conditioners at a temperature that makes us feel pleasant without a blanket. Some of us like to work out in gyms but for that workout, we drive and reach the exercise centre. Why can’t we simply walk down or use a bicycle?" PM Modi said at the global launch of ‘Mission LiFE’ in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

He further lauded the “pro-planet people" for using LED bulbs to reduce energy consumption. “I am happy to tell that over 160 crore Indians now use LED bulbs that has led to reduction in 100 million tonne of carbon dioxide every year," the prime minister added.

PM Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. The launch comes ahead of next month’s mega UN climate meet in Egypt.

The action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour - along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres. Modi said Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of a pro-people planet, adding it aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people’s collective approach towards sustainability.

This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

France, Argentina, Georgia, and Estonia sent congratulatory messages to the prime minister on the occasion of the launch of the Mission.

