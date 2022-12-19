Thief Thrown Off Train For Stealing Phone, Dies; Accused Arrested After Cops Find Video

A man, who had stolen a mobile phone from a passenger onboard Delhi-bound Ayodhya Cantt Old Delhi Express, was thrashed and thrown off the moving train on Friday night. The man died after his head hit an overhead line pole near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur.

On Saturday, cops got hold of a 66-second video, where a couple of people were seen sitting around the thief and thrashing him. Some people were also heard laughing as one of the passengers mercilessly thrashed the young man.

However, cops identified the passenger, Narendra Dubey, who was seen abusing and pushing the accused out of the compartment even as he begged for his life.

Why Was He Caught

Cops said one woman, who was travelling in the same compartment, complained that her phone went missing near Shahjahanpur railway station. The phone, however, was allegedly recovered from the man, who was then thrashed thrown out. Police added that the thief boarded the train from Lucknow.

Accused Sent To Jail, Victim Yet To Be Identified

Cops later recovered his body from the track. His head had a deep wound while one his legs was severed. Dubey, who had thrown him off the train, was arrested at Bareilly railway station by GRP constables Satyaveer Singh, Lokendra Singh and Naushad Ali following an FIR registered under IPC section 302 (murder).

According to a report in the Times of India, SHO (GRP-Bareilly) Vinod Kumar said: “An FIR has been registered in Bareilly but the incident was reported in Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur district. Hence, we’ve transferred the case to Tilhar police station."

SHO of Tilhar police station, Rajkumar Sharma, said that the accused has been sent to jail but despite all efforts, the victim could not be identified yet.

