'Think of Lockdown': Concerned Over Delhi's Hazardous Air, SC Asks Centre to Take Urgent Steps | Top Quotes

The Supreme Court will on Saturday asked Centre to mull a “two-day lockdown or something" as Delhi’s air quality neared ’emergency’ levels. CJI NV Ramana asked the government methods to reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points.

“See, stubble burning has contributed part of it, rest is pollution in Delhi, particularly crackers, industries, dust etc. Take some urgent measures. If required think of two days of lockdown or something. How will people live?" the court said.

According to a report in Reuters, the Centre’s pollution control board on Friday ordered states and local bodies to be in “complete readiness" for emergency measures to tackle New Delhi’s worsening smog conditions due to a drop in temperature and wind speeds.

What CJI Ramana Said. Top Quotes

• SC observes that now it has become a fashion to bash the farmers whether it’s Delhi govt or someone else. There was ban on firecrackers, what happened with that?

• Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said there is stubble burning in Punjab. The bench, however, said, “Your projection is as if farmers are only responsible. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi? Mehta clarified that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible.

• Why don’t you ask Punjab and Haryana to hold the burning for two-three days then? It’s a problem for all, politics doesn’t matter, the CJI said.

• Today it appears from news that stubble burning has increased a lot. First control Delhi, then we’ll see others. call a meeting, take a decision. We want something to happen, so 2-3 days we’re in a position to feel better.

• Please call for a meeting and take some decision, some emergency measure. You’ve to look at the issue beyond politics and government.

• SC asks Delhi government about what happened to its decision to install smog towers and emission control projects.

• Justice DY Chandrachud said, “Post pandemic schools have been opened, we are exposing little children to this! Like Dr Gulleria said, there’s pandemic there’s pollution."

• The apex court has asked the Centre to revert on Monday The top court also took note of the fact that schools have opened in the national capital and asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi.

Meanwhile, minutes after the apex court hearing, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting on Saturday to tackle air pollution. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, environment minister Gopal Rai and Delhi chief secretary will be present at the meeting.

