'Third Wave Has Set In': Health Minister Warns as Capital Inches Towards 10% Positivity Rate, Set to Record 10,000 Cases Today

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the third wave of coronavirus has set in, warning that the Capital was likely to report around 10,000 Covid-19 infections by end of the day and the daily positivity rate was set to rise to nearly 10 per cent. “Coronavirus is spreading very fast. This is quite mild compared to earlier waves but need to be cautious. Don’t rush into hospitals in case of slight fever and cough," Jain said.

The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 8.3 per cent, which was also a significant increase from 6.46 per cent on Monday.

The minister added that most cases of highly transmissible Omicron variant were mild but all Covid protocol must be adhered to.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 5,481 coronavirus cases and three deaths as the government announced fresh restrictions such as weekend curfew in which government officers will work from home while private offices can only function at 50 per cent capacity.

Buses and metro will operate at 100 per cent capacity to avoid overcrowding and long queues.

