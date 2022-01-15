Thiruvalluvar's Ideals Stand Out for Their Diverse Nature, Intellectual Depth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Thiruvalluvar on 'Thiruvalluvar Day', saying his ideals are insightful and practical, and stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth. Thiruvalluvar Day is observed every year as part of Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu to honour the great Tamil poet and philosopher, whose couplets on a variety of issues have been a source of wisdom to his readers.

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay tributes to the great Thiruvalluvar. His ideals are insightful and practicalthey stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth. Sharing a video I took last year of the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari," Modi tweeted.

