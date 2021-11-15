This 92-Year-Old Bengal Resident Has One Last Wish: 'To See a Hospital in His Village'

Gurudas Chatterjee was barely 18 when India gained independence from British rule. Today, he is 92. However, age has not been able to dent his determination. Chatterjee, West Bengal’s East Burdwan, has only one last wish: To see a hospital built in his village.

Chatterjee, who hails from Panchara in Jamalpur block of East Burdwan, has been sending requests to the authorities for quite some time now, but to no avail. Right now, all that the village has is the Haimabati Primary Health Center, which is a charitable dispensary run by East Burdwan District Council. Established in 1918, the dispensary sits on a large plot of land. Since 2020, no doctor has practised here.

The sparsely-equipped building has a nominal staff. But at one point in time, people used to be treated for free. Chatterjee had approached the Calcutta High Court with a prayer that the state health department should take over the land and build a hospital there.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted the petition. The High Court has issued a directive to the local authorities to not rely on the East Burdwan District Council.

If the affidavit finally goes through in court, the possibility of building a hospital may be converted to reality. According to the rules of the state health department, hospitals should only be built in areas that have a population of at least 30,000. The population of Panchara is 22405. Mashagram, Panchara, and Dadpur sub-centres are within 0.2-5km of the health centre. Therefore, the state health department is not interested in building a hospital in the area, according to sources.

Reports further state that High Court lawyer Ravi Shankar Chatterjee said that the conditions are conducive for constructing a hospital in the area, and the central government also has some projects which can help in the construction of the health centre, so things are looking hopeful at the moment. “I just want to see a hospital here before I close my eyes. I don’t want anything else," said Gurudas Chatterjee on phone to News18.

