Home » News » India » This Bihar Restaurant Serves Lip-Smacking Chinese Cuisine; Check It Out

This Bihar Restaurant Serves Lip-Smacking Chinese Cuisine; Check It Out

Mantu Chowdhary, the owner of Food Plaza, stated that he has been running the restaurant for the past ten years.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 11:40 IST

Bihar, India

Prashant Singh and Mo Sarah, who come here frequently, said that this restaurant is their go-to place when they want to eat Chinese.
Prashant Singh and Mo Sarah, who come here frequently, said that this restaurant is their go-to place when they want to eat Chinese.

Don’t we just love Chinese food? In Bihar too, this cuisine has a massive fanbase. There is a restaurant in Bihar, where people enjoy Chinese dishes, particularly paneer chowmein. We’re referring to the Food Plaza restaurant in Banka. Try this restaurant, if you want to experience authentic Chinese cuisine in the state. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties are available here. You can choose the Chinese dish of your choice and relish it.

Prashant Singh and Mo Sarah, who come here frequently, said that this restaurant is their go-to place when they want to eat Chinese. But they also opt for this place for South Indian food. Food Plaza also serves Chicken Fry, Chicken Masala and Chicken Chilli. You will be charged Rs 50 for a half plate of paneer noodles and 100 rupees for a full plate.

Advertisement

Mantu Chowdhary, the owner of Food Plaza, stated that he has been running the restaurant for the past ten years. He claims that he never sacrificed the quality of the dishes served here with anything else. He stated that, in addition to Chinese cuisine, South Indian dishes are also available at the restaurant. Apart from the Banka urban area, people from remote areas come here because of its growing popularity day by day.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 22, 2022, 11:40 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 11:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Among Stars Who Gave The Sexiest Swimwear Looks In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan Turns Six: Here's A Roundup Of The Star Kid's Most Adorable And Cutest Pictures